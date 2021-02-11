PRESQUE ISLE —– Bingocize, a unique program that combines the popular board game with exercises specifically developed to improve stability and balance for older persons, will soon be offered in Aroostook County.

This evidence-based class, developed at Western Kentucky University, mixes the excitement of a bingo like competition with moderate exercise. Participants complete a series of exercises designed to increase their mobility and physical health. Health education questions are also inserted throughout the game. Game participants rest while bingo numbers are called out. The game ends when a player fills in all the correct spaces on their Bingocize card.

Healthy Living for ME (HL4ME) is proud to be the first organization in Maine to embrace Bingocize and deliver it remotely to consumers in partnership with Aroostook Agency on Aging and AgingME. It is already a popular activity happening at nursing facilities, independent living facilities, and community senior centers across the nation.





“There are many benefits from participating in Bingocize,” says Jane Hanson, HL4ME regional coordinator. “Participating can help individuals improve their mobility and physical independence. They can also increase their body strength, balance, and range of motion through the exercises. The program will also improve a person’s knowledge on fall prevention and other health topics, as well as provide the opportunity to socially interact with other older adults.”

The first class of this 10-week series, held on Tuesdays and Thursdays and led by local instructors, takes place March 2 from 10-11 a.m. Bingocize is free to persons age 55 and over but class size is limited, so Hanson recommends interested persons register early. A link to connect online through the ZOOM platform will be provided once registration is complete.

“Bingocize is a very simple game to follow. Join HL4ME and Aroostook Agency on Aging for bingo, exercise and fun from the comfort of your own home!,” Hanson says.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues. All workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org. For more information or to register for this class, contact the Agency at 207-764-3396 or 1-800-439-1789.