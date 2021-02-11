LEWISTON – Lewiston-headquartered law firm Brann & Isaacson added expertise to their practice with the naming of attorney Michael E. Carey to partner and the hire of attorney William Townshend as an associate. The moves strengthen the firm’s offerings across multiple practice areas, including state and local tax, litigation and estate planning.

As a partner, Carey’s practice will continue to focus on municipal law, the state and local taxation of information technology and telecommunications services, and civil litigation. He joined Brann & Isaacson in 2013 after serving four terms in the Maine House of Representatives, where his experience deepened his understanding of public sector finance and management. Carey graduated from the University of Maine School of Law in 2014 and holds a bachelor of arts in history from Dartmouth College. Fluent in Norwegian, he lived and studied in Norway in both high school and college. Currently a member of the State of Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, Carey has served on the board of directors for many Maine nonprofit organizations.

“Over the last eight years, Mike has made significant contributions to our growth and success,” said Dan Nuzzi, a senior partner at the firm. “His time in the Legislature and experience in the municipal and technology sectors has made him a trusted resource for both clients and colleagues.”





Upon joining the firm, Townshend will primarily work in the estate planning practice, but will also be involved in tax and corporate law. He joins Brann & Isaacson from Withersworldwide (Withers Bergman LLP) in Greenwich, Conn., where he advised clients on international and domestic estate planning, succession planning for family businesses and state and federal tax disputes. Previously, he was an associate attorney at McLane Middleton in Woburn, Mass., and served as a law clerk for the U.S. Tax Court in Washington, D.C. He graduated from the University of Virginia Law School and holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs from The George Washington University.

“Will’s strong estate planning and tax experience will allow him to make an immediate impact on those practice areas,” Nuzzi said. “We are excited about this addition to the firm and look forward to his success.”