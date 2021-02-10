This story will be updated.





The University of Maine football program will continue its trend of playing two higher-level Football Bowl Subdivision opponents next fall.

The Black Bears will take on Northern Illinois University and the University of Massachusetts as part of a tentative 11-game schedule released on Wednesday.

UMaine is slated to play eight Colonial Athletic Association contests with five total home games during the 2021 campaign.

The conference schedule features four home games and four road contests, but the alignment has been configured to reduce travel, especially in regard to trips involving airplane flights.

Coach Nick Charlton’s squad will travel to Northern Illinois of the Mid-American Conference on Sept. 25 in DeKalb and later tackles former Yankee Conference rival UMass, an FBS independent, on Nov. 13 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts.

UMaine’s home games include CAA matchups against Delaware (Sept. 4), Elon (Oct. 9), William & Mary (Oct. 16) and Stony Brook (Nov. 6) and a Sept. 18 nonconference clash against Merrimack College of the Football Championship Subdivision Northeast Conference.

The Black Bears’ CAA road games include visits to James Madison (Sept. 11), Albany (Oct. 23), Rhode Island (Oct. 30) and archrival New Hampshire (Nov. 20).

UMaine has an open date on Oct. 2.