ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Equity Fund has awarded seven grants that total $50,687 to nonprofit organizations for projects and capacity-building work that address lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) issues and needs in Maine.

Grant recipients include:

Frannie Peabody Center, Portland, to evaluate its internal practices through a diversity, equity, and inclusion lens and operationalize the agency’s practices to protect and uplift BIPOC and LGBTQIA populations

Maine Transgender Network, Portland, to ensure transgender people in all communities in Maine have access to spaces where they belong, and healthcare where they are affirmed

Outright Lewiston Auburn, to continue ongoing support of LGBTQ+ youth, families, and schools in Western Maine.

Established in 1996 with a challenge grant from the National Lesbian and Gay Community Funding partnership, a collaborative of national LGBTQ organizations and funders, the Equity Fund strengthens LGBTQ+ organizations and supports initiatives that work toward inclusive, diverse, prejudice-free communities for all Maine people.





The next deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15. For more information about the Equity Fund, contact Senior Program Officer Gloria Aponte C. at gaponteclarke@mainecf.org or 207-761-2440.

2020 Equity Fund grants: