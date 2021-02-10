Jen and Ray will teach the basics of six-count Lindy Hop, also known as Jitterbug or East Coast Swing, on Zoom for six Sundays beginning Feb. 21. The class will start from scratch and by the end, students will be cutting a rug in their own homes! Classes will also be available for streaming online during the week.

Lindy Hop is a Black American dance that originated in places like the Savoy Ballroom in Harlem NY in the 1920s and 30s. It’s danced to the big band jazz and traditional swing music of the era.

More information at https://www.lindymaine.com/onlinepartneredclasses.html.