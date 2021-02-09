Bears are opportunistic eaters, and rarely turn down a free meal. Sometimes — if you’re not careful — that means that they get into your garbage can and help themselves to some tasty (to them) scraps.

Heck, hungry bears will even raid an anthill and chow down as many of the creepy-crawlies as they can, just to get a little bit of protein.

So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that Bangor Daily News reader Sherill Steen of Sparta, North Carolina, captured this trail camera photo of a black bear helping itself to a little bit of lunch. But this bear was no dummy: It didn’t just grab a mouthful or two and move on. Nope. Not even close.





Instead, the bear took its groceries on the road, grabbing the entire bag of bear chow by its teeth and carrying it away.

“This bear broke open my deck box and helped himself to bags of bird seed!” Steen said.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries regularly issues warnings to homeowners, telling them that it’s a good idea to remove bird feeders and other food sources to avoid unwanted interactions with hungry bears.

But this bear? It simply followed its nose onto the deck, opened the box and hauled out what looks to be a 40-pound bag of food.

I, for one, am a fan of this bear. Why settle for one meal if you can take a whole buffet home to enjoy later?

Well played, bear. Well played.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.