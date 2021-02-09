Schenck High School, East Millinocket
Second quarter honor roll
Grade 12, high honors: Regan Currie, Blayke Dill, Emily Gagnon, Abigail Gallagher, Sherrae Gallagher, Dylan Lane, Madison McDunnah and Madison Wallace; honors: Isaac Adams, Matthew Bernadini, Laura Cote, Macy Dishon, Katrina Gagnon, Heidi Jandreau, Jennifer Snyder and Jesse Stanley.
Grade 11, high honors: Olivia Whitehouse; honors: Jonathan Blaisdell, Gabrielle Brackett, Robert Cote, Kaden Hannan, Kylie Ingalls, Abigail Kelly, Tre Muncey, Hannah Sewall and Alyssa Stanley.
Grade 10, high honors: Nathan McLaughlin, Randi Richards, Wyatt Stanley and Ashton Walton; honors: Christopher Caleb Grant, Ryan Ingalls and Nicholas Powers.
Grade nine, high honors: Aubrey Dionne, Derek Gagnon and Gabriel Whitehouse; honors: Noah Lagasse, Destinee McLain and Chloe Willigar.