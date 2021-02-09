OTELCO has made several new hires in its Maine offices.

Brian Bouchard joins OTELCO as an OSP engineer in its New Gloucester office. He previously worked for two years as an OSP engineer with FairPoint and spent three years as an OSP engineer/engineering manager with Tilson Technology. Bouchard is a resident of Gray.

Debbie Brill has also joined the New Gloucester office as an OSP licensing manager. Brill has worked in various aspects of the telecom business for 25 years and is a resident of Durham.





Ethan Richards joins OTELCO as a technical support technician in its Bangor office. Richards is a graduate of Nokomis Regional High School, where he presented usage of Google products for the school’s Tech Sherpas program. He lives in Newport.