This story will be updated.

The University of Maine football program has added a noteworthy future nonconference game.

The Black Bears announced Monday that they will take on perennial national power North Dakota State in a Football Championship Subdivision contest on Sept. 9, 2023.





UMaine will battle the eight-time FCS national champion Bison at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.



North Dakota State boasts an 8-1 overall record against Colonial Athletic Association opponents, including a 6-1 mark in the FCS playoffs.

This will be the first meeting between Maine and North Dakota State. The two schools were scheduled to play in Fargo on Sept. 15, 2001, but the game was canceled in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City and the pentagon.

The Bison have claimed all eight of their national titles over the previous nine seasons, including three straight FCS crowns from 2017-2019. No season was held last fall, although many teams are playing an abbreviated spring schedule in 2021.