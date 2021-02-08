Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Collins should finally hold Trump accountable

In concluding remarks at the 2020 impeachment trial, Rep. Adam Schiff warned senators: If they voted to acquit the president of attempted extortion of a foreign ally for aid in cheating in his re-election, his behavior would only grow worse and more brazen. Sen. Susan Collins let him off with a caution about his having learned a “pretty big lesson.” We see how that turned out.

Immediately following the attempted coup on Jan. 6, Collins spoke out strongly, upholding the Constitution and joining a bipartisan group of senators in denouncing the insurrection. She asserted that the president “does bear responsibility for working up the crowd and inciting this mob.” She added her vote to proceed with the Senate trial, but soon watered her statements down to discussing a “censure” of the former president, basically a slap on the wrist.





A slap on the wrist for pushing disinformation about the demonstrably free and fair election, attempting to coerce an official to fraudulently “find more votes,” inciting a violent insurrection, directing participants to “fight like hell,” attempting to derail the constitutional process, endangering members of Congress, their staff, Capitol employees and bringing about the deaths of several Capitol police officers and rioters.

For all of this, a slap on the wrist? Who is it that needs to learn a lesson here? It is evident to me that Collins has not yet learned hers. Hopefully she will finally hold Trump accountable for his inarguably impeachable offenses.

Laura Lander

Harpswell

A good idea to help older people

While wondering if the electronic Maine Health queue knows I’m still not vaccinated, at 75, and wondering what other septuagenarians are doing about getting to the store, I’m paying attention to what Maine politicians are doing to help the people. Here’s a good one: LD 17, sponsored by Sen. Chloe Maxmin.

The bill would pilot a study to extend MaineCare transportation coverage for elderly rural Mainers who no longer drive — and adults with disabilities — to get people out to the store or to shop or to visit friends. Stuff beyond medical care. In Maine, 72 percent of seniors live in communities without public transport. Even crafty old codgers — independent and still kicking — need a little help getting out. Good idea. Thank you to Sen. Maxmin.

Terry Heller

Wiscasset

A moment for moral courage

On Jan. 6, right-wing militants attacked the U.S. Capitol. This horrific event was fueled by lies advanced by Donald Trump, his administration, some Republicans and some cable “news” networks. It is the duty of our congressional delegates to hold Donald Trump accountable for inspiring this attempted coup.

He must never be allowed to hold office again. This is not a partisan issue. People lost their lives. Members of Congress were threatened. If this event had occurred in any other country, it would be soundly condemned by both parties. For unity and healing to occur, there needs to be accountability. The attack on our democracy was a warning to us all that we must be diligent in protecting our constitution and the rule of law.

If our elected leaders do not demonstrate the moral courage to uphold our constitution, then they do not deserve to represent the people of this great state and country.

Mary Callan

Belgrade