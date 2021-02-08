This story will be updated.

Gov. Janet Mills asked the Maine Public Utilities Commission on Monday to investigate the difficulties Central Maine Power Co. is having connecting its grid to solar projects that are a cornerstone of her climate plan.

She also asked commission Chair Phil Bartlett to start a broader review to ensure that Maine’s electric utilities have systems and planning in place to handle the growth of renewables and distributed energy.





The move comes after CMP told solar project developers last week that they might need to pay more to connect to the grid, which could delay projects. Mills told Bartlett that she read with dismay reports that more than 100 CMP substations may require costly and unexpected modifications to interconnect hundreds of megawatts of new solar projects across the state.

“It is especially concerning that some of these problems relate to facilities that are already built and ready to operate,” the governor wrote, adding that it is regrettable that CMP apparently did not anticipate these issues when it entered into the interconnection agreements.

The Democratic governor said she understands that CMP is discussing the issue with solar developers and operators, but she believes the public and others will benefit from an objective review of the issue by the commission.