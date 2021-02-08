PORTLAND — The Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute appointed two new members to its board of directors, Marie McCarthy and Alicia Roberts.

McCarthy currently serves as chief operations officer at L.L.Bean in Freeport where she has worked for nearly 30 years. McCarthy is an active member of the Institute’s Leaders Network and has contributed to review of the Institute’s curriculum. She also serves on the board of directors for MaineHealth and Camden National Bank. She previously served as a trustee for Maine Medical Center and was on the board of directors for Youth and Family Outreach and the Institute for Civic Leadership. McCarthy lives with her family in North Yarmouth.

Roberts, SHRM-CP currently serves as vice president of human resources at cPort Credit Union in Portland. Roberts has also worked in marketing and communications, including in Maine’s NBA Development League. She is in her third year as an Olympia’s Leaders advisor to a senior cohort at Portland High School and participates in the Institute’s Leaders Network. Roberts serves as a board member with the United Way of Greater Portland as well. Roberts lives in Portland with her fiancé.





McCarthy and Roberts will be joining current board members: The Honorable Olympia J. Snowe honorary chair, Cary Olson Cartwright chair, Betsey Timm treasurer, Catherine Lamson secretary, Annie Drew, Laurie Fisher, Katie Fullam Harris, Robin Hodgskin, JoAnn Leon, Dianne Nason, Deanna Sherman and Kari Suva.

The Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising the confidence and aspirations of high school girls by helping them develop the skills required to be leaders in their lives, families, careers, and communities. The Institute was founded by Senator Olympia J. Snowe in 2015 to address the decreasing confidence levels of young women in Maine. For more information, visit www.snoweleadershipinstitute.org/.