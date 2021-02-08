PORTLAND – The Edward H. Daveis Benevolent Fund of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $85,000 in grants to 12 Greater Portland organizations and programs that support young children aged birth to eight, their families and teachers, and youth leadership for students through high school.

Grantees include:

Mabel Stewart Daveis established the Edward H. Daveis Benevolent Fund in 1943 through her will to honor her father and benefit nonprofit organizations that serve Greater Portland. Daveis was a member of a prominent Portland family with roots in the community dating back to 1785. After distinguished careers in banking and law, he became president of the Portland Gas Light Company, one of the first 25 gas utility companies in the United States.

The next deadline for applications is Oct. 15. Guidelines, online application and a complete list of recent grants are available at http://www.mainecf.org. For more information, contact Program Officer John Ochira at 207-412-0837 or jochira@mainecf.org.

A statewide organization headquartered in Ellsworth with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. For more information, visit http://www.mainecf.org or call 1-877-700-6800.

2020 Edward H. Daveis Benevolent Fund grants:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine, Portland, to ensure that Great Futures Start Here is open to all youth in the community: $10,000

Center for Grieving Children, Portland, to continue delivering bereavement and TLC programs during a time when typical channels of grief support are lacking more than ever: $5,000

Cultivating Community, Portland, to continue to serve teens through the paid internship program and elementary-age students through school garden-based programming: $3,500

In Her Presence, Portland, to support IHP distance early learning support for immigrant children: $7,500

Locker Project, Scarborough, to provide healthy staples for children in elementary schools and Head Start programs in Greater Portland to take home to share with their families: $7,500

Maine Audubon Society, Falmouth, to pilot a “Mobile Habitat Lab” to bring safe, nature-based environmental education to young learners and their teachers at Portland public elementary schools: $6,500

My Place Teen Center, Westbrook, to sustain day-to-day operations and plan for the expected and unexpected future: $5,000

Portland Education Foundation, to create a multilingual video that promotes conversation/collaboration around the Maine Early Learning and Development Standards to help pre-K families at home: $10,000

Portland Community Squash, to provide remote programming (wellness check-ins, academic tutoring, neighborhood visits, physical activity) to 56 underserved youth from Portland public schools: $5,000

United Way, Inc., to address the impacts of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) on academic readiness and achievement by supporting proven strategies and a community-wide ACEs training initiative: $7,500

Woodfords Family Services, Westbrook, to implement long-term robust health and safety solutions in the Early Childhood Services Program’s Westbrook Preschool to enable continued access to services during the pandemic: $7,500

Youth and Family Outreach, Portland, to expand YFO’s culturally diverse early childhood and family education services combined with new affordable housing — a two-generation, two-pronged approach to family stability: $10,000.