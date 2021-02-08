The grassroots nonprofit organization Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host a virtual conference for climate advocates from across the Northeast region on Feb. 20-21.

The event will include panel discussions, breakout sessions, and a keynote address by acclaimed climate scientist and communicator Katharine Hayhoe. Attendees will leave with a new understanding of how they can engage lawmakers to push for climate legislation in 2021. Members of the media are welcome to attend.

• Where: Entirely virtual, for the very first time!





• When: Feb. 20-21

• Cost: Free

• How to participate: Register at tinyurl.com/CCLne2021

“The need for climate action is more urgent than ever. This conference will help us share ideas and sharpen skills to drive action at both the state and national level,” said Seth Braun, a local CCL volunteer planning to attend the event. Braun is an engineer working in Orono who has been volunteering with the Bangor chapter of CCL since fall 2019.

In addition to engaging in events like these, the Bangor chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby regularly communicates with Jared Golden, Susan Collins, and Angus King about climate solutions they can support in Congress.

In particular, CCL supports the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which will drive down America’s carbon pollution at least 40 percent in the first 12 years, and 90 percent by 2050. As it does so, it will also improve health and save lives by reducing the pollution that Americans breathe, and it will boost the economy with millions of jobs, thanks to a monthly dividend going into Americans’ pockets.

“Here in Maine, we’re already feeling the impact of climate change. The Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 99 percent of the world’s oceans, and our shorter winters have led to an increase in tick populations and, subsequently, an increase in tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease,” said Theresa Hainer, co-chair of the Bangor chapter. “We’re preparing to push even harder in 2021 for the major climate legislation we need.”

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a national nonprofit organization with local chapters across the country. The group has been the primary catalyst for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. To learn more about our work, visit citizensclimatelobby.org.