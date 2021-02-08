SKOWHEGAN – Late winter is the time for pruning apple trees, and Somerset County Soil & Water Conservation District is pleased to announce an outdoors, skill-building workshop at the Somerset County Cooperative Extension Office, 7 County Drive. in Skowhegan.

The introductory workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, with a repeat of that session on Saturday, Feb. 27. Apple tree enthusiast Joe Dembeck and Brian Erickson from University of Maine Cooperative Extension will lead this hands-on workshop at the Yankee Woodlot demonstration forest and Somerset County Cooperative Extension. Dembeck and Erickson will discuss methods and tools used to prune apple trees in order to increase their viability and production. Participants will have the opportunity to learn and test their skills pruning apple trees.

Participants should dress warmly for the outdoors and are welcome to bring their own pruning equipment if they like. COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed, including wearing of masks/face coverings, social distancing and a verbal health check in to protect the health of participants and our community.





The workshop is free but advanced registration is required. Space will be limited to ensure a safe and productive event for all participants. To register or for more information, contact Joe at 207-474-8323 or email somersetswcd.outreach@gmail.com.

This community learning event is co-sponsored by Somerset County SWCD, Maine Woodland Owners – Upper Kennebec Valley Chapter, Somerset County Cooperative Extension and Maine Forest Service.