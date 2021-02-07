Former Bangor High School and University of Maine pitcher Justin Courtney is taking the next step in his career.

Courtney announced on his Facebook account that he has signed a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels organization.

“The past few years of baseball have been a grind… but it has turned into a great story!” Courtney said.



The 6-foot-4, 225-pound right-hander has not pitched since seeing limited action in 2019 at UMaine. That came on the heels of undergoing Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in 2018.





“Training for baseball never stopped, but the path to professional baseball was unclear at times,” Courtney said.

Courtney posted a 12-17 career record for the Black Bears, with a 3.92 earned run average and 176 strikeouts in 245 2/3 innings.

His best season at UMaine came as a first-year student in 2015, when he went 5-6 with a 3.24 ERA. He was named a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American and earned America East Conference accolades on its all-conference second team and all-rookie squad.

Courtney previously starred at Bangor High School and for the Bangor Comrades American Legion program.



He was a dominating pitcher, sparking coach Jeff Fahey’s Rams to the 2013 Class A state championship and also was the catalyst for the Comrades’ state title team.

Courtney also played hockey and soccer at Bangor High.