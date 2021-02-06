I can hear our animal expert Bangor Daily News readers scoffing already. What’s up with this claim of a brushtail possum in a trail camera photo? We don’t have brushtail possums here in Maine! You must be crazy!

Or, in this case, we must be sharing a photo taken by a BDN reader who lives where brushtail possums are more common. Like Australia.

Yes, our regular trail camera feature has grown far beyond what we expected when we unveiled it in October. And among the most pleasant surprises: Our cool images and photos have caught the eyes of new readers from across the U.S. and around the world.





Linda Hansbauer lives in Australia, and is one of those new readers. She’s an avid trail cam user, and has shared several photos and videos that we’ll show in the weeks ahead.

“I bought my ApemanH45 Nightvision Camera in August 2020 to see what is happening in my backyard,” Hansbauer said. “Since then I put snacks out there every night and I capture the possums, rats, and a snake during the night and birds in the morning — for the last couple of days I even have a baby brush turkey.”

This possum, we’re told, is munching on a sweet potato, without a care in the world.

Except, I figure, for the fact that it’s eating a sweet potato. Did I mention that I can’t stand sweet potatoes?

Oh, well. To each, its own. Munch away, brushtail possum. Munch away.

Whether you’re in Augusta or Australia, we want to hear from you. Keep those photos and videos coming!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.