BRUNSWICK — The Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick has had to cancel 11 Concerts for a Cause so far because of COVID-19. The two concerts already scheduled for September and October are also in danger of being canceled as well. This is disheartening because the community is in such a dire need for live music, and the charities that are supported by the concerts are in need of extra donations during this difficult time.

However, David Wilcox whose June concert was cancelled, has invited Concerts for a Cause to take part in his East Coast virtual livestream concert to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26. It’s not the same as a live concert at the church, but it will be live on the Internet and you’ll be able to make requests and chat with Wilson in chat.

Cleveland-born David Wilcox is a singer-songwriter with insightful lyrics, a smooth baritone voice, virtuosic guitar chops, and creative open tunings, giving him a range and tenderness rare in folk music. Wilcox has recorded 20 albums and has a wildly loyal fan following. He was a winner of the prestigious Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk award in 1988, and in 1989 he released “How Did You Find Me Here” which sold over 100,000 copies the first year largely by word of mouth. His latest release “The View from the Edge” earned him the Grand Prize in the 2018 USA Songwriting Contest. In live performance, Wilson loves making up a spontaneous song for an audience member in need. Considered a “songwriter’s songwriter,” his songs have been covered by many artists such as k.d. lang. In addition to his writing prowess, his skills as a performer and storyteller are unmatched.





The only way to get tickets is by buying them at the performer’s ticket platform. You will have to create an account with them to buy the tickets and see the show. Single tickets will be $20, but Wilson has set up other choices as well.

Ticket link: https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/products/david-wilcoxs-all-request-east-livestream-concert-2-26?oid=42&affid=260

This concert will be raising money for our Charities with Soul: Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project.