PORTLAND — Laundry detergent, a wide range of toiletries and a variety of cleansing products are on their way to Maine residents in need thanks to the incredible efforts of the students at St. Brigid School in Portland during Maine Catholic Schools Week.

“The students assembled over 200 cleaning kits for ‘Maine Needs.’ They donated, collected, and then put the kits together in St. Brigid School bags,” said Ellen Couture, the director of admissions and marketing at St. Brigid. “All grades participated in this effort to create the bags. We are so excited to assist this organization.”

Based in Portland, “Maine Needs” strives to help individuals and families in Maine meet their basic material needs by providing donated clothing, hygiene products, household items, and other necessities. The organization focuses its work on those starting life over from scratch like domestic abuse survivors, asylum seekers, and those facing financial hardships. For more information or to discover ways you can help with their mission, visit www.maineneeds.org.