AUGUSTA — At its meeting on Jan. 26, the Maine Arts Commission voted to appoint David Greenham of Gardiner as the interim executive director of the Maine Arts Commission for a term of at least two years.

Greenham, 60, replaces Julie Richard, who served as executive director for eight years before accepting a new position in Arizona in December.

“I’m honored and surprised at this turn of events,” said Greenham, who had served two years as the Commission’s chair. “I know the Maine Arts Commission well and am excited to work with the wonderful staff at the Commission and with the field of so many creative individuals and organizations.”





Greenham has spent the past decade working for the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, and for the past two years as the associate director. He led the HHRC’s award-winning educational programs, and also created numerous exhibits and events. Since 2009 Greenham has also been a lecturer in Drama at the University of Maine at Augusta. Prior to his work for the HHRC, Greenham led The Theater At Monmouth for 14 years and has been active in the arts community of Maine since coming to the state in 1985.

“For the past two years, David has led with a commitment to process, transparency and inclusion,” said Cynthia Orcutt, vice chair of the Maine Arts Commission. “His love for the arts, for artists, creatives and makers throughout the state of Maine drives his passion. The Board is thrilled David will now focus his efforts on directing the work of Commission staff and partners as they strengthen and support arts, artisans and culture.”

Greenham assumes the leadership role as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit arts organizations and individual artists particularly hard. Arts venues were among the first to shutter last March and will likely be among the last to open in the aftermath of the public health crisis. During the leadership transition, Julie Horn, the Arts Commission’s director of visual arts, was appointed to serve as the assistant director of the agency.

“We are elated that David will play a major role in our agency’s development over the next two years,” Horn said. “His commitment to the arts in Maine is unquestionable, and as chair he always inspired us to find imaginative ways to meet the needs of the arts and culture community.”

The Maine Arts Commission staff will first focus on COVID relief and helping the field recover for this long and challenging pandemic. While the loss of life and the loss of livelihood have been the central detriment, Greenham said he still finds hope in the way that so many artists and organizations have found creative ways to share their work. “I know we’ll use these experiences to emerge with new strength and determination to celebrate,” Greenham said. “The arts will lead the emotional recovery from COVID.”