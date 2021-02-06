Bangor Christian School
Second quarter honor roll
Grade 12, high honors: Aaron Bard, Heather Boyle, Olivia Carson, Alexis Colfer, Leah Collins, Aaliyah Coover, Tyler Libby, Katherine Martin, Emily Mumford, Kassidy Parker, Isobel Remington, Kaeden Robert, Neil St. John, Robby Vicnaire, Haley Wadsworth and Benjamin Wilson; honors: Kyle Lewis and Kaley Meehan.
Grade 11, high honors: Madison Coover, Leah Cravin, Grace Dugans, Adam Groski, Leah Higgins, Sydney Nesbitt, Joslyn Stutheit and Jeremiah Vadas; honors: Samuel Bridges, Brady Dunham, Tim Foster, McKenzie Hobert, Sean Jost, Katie Kinney and Lauren McGraw.
Grade 10, high honors: Robbie Giles, Caleb Leathers, Jason Libby, Veronica Mercier and Hope St. John; honors: Brianna Emerson, Ryan Libby, Kayla Parker, Emma Remington, Micah Robert and Julia Szewc.
Grade nine, high honors: Natasha Alyokhin, Levi Bard, Zakery Chadbourne, Grace Lewis, Kate Linnehan, Isabelle Rounds, Conrad Straubel, Natalie Todd, Olivia Wadsworth and MJ Whitcomb; honors: Tessa Baker, Joshua Conley, Nicholas Hoeben, Carter Light, Anna Norris, Jessika Pressley, Jalen Reed, Lily Saucier, Becca Stanley, Colton White and Kaytlin Whitmore.