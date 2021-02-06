PRESQUE ISLE – Sherry Beaulieu has been recently promoted to manager of volunteer services at the Aroostook Agency on Aging. In her new role, Beaulieu oversees volunteer recruitment efforts for Agency programs and coordinates the AmeriCorps RSVP network. She also places volunteers with other nonprofits including 14 food pantries, Meals on Wheels, ACAP, United Way of Aroostook and several seniors’ meal sites throughout the county.

“We try to recruit community volunteers with a servant’s heart and match their skills with the needs of community folks who are homebound, isolated, disabled, in need of an extra pair of hands or wanting a listening ear,” Beaulieu said. “I love working with older people. They are of a generation with a solid work ethic, generous souls and compassion for taking care of each other. They have a resilience and tolerance for change. I’m excited about my new job and look forward to expanding our programs to include younger volunteers, under the age of 55. It’s important to have purpose and give back, at any age.”

According to Judy Anderson, Aroostook Agency on Aging director of community and volunteer Services, “Sherry brings to this management position a warm, caring personality, excellent leadership skills, and a passion for working with older clients and volunteers. She has a life-long history of giving, serving, and coordinating volunteers. She fits our mission of improving the well-being of older people in our communities through various programs and partnerships. She and her team are recruiting for many volunteer opportunities including a newly developed Friendly Volunteer Program and the expansion of volunteer support to the whole agency, in addition to managing the RSVP program. We are delighted to have her on our team.”





Aroostook Agency on Aging’s volunteer programs work under the funding from, Corporation for National and Community Service, State of Maine Office of Aging and Disability, the United Way of Aroostook, and with other partners. Regional coordinators work under Beaulieu’s direction to recruit, train and engage volunteers throughout the county.

Over the next six months, Beaulieu envisions growing volunteer capacity, utilizing volunteer skills to assist with projects internally and externally. This fresh new effort allows the Agency to improve work efficiency and calls on people of all ages to put their skills and talents to work in their home communities.

Individuals wishing to become a volunteer can join the network of nearly 400 County volunteers by contacting Beaulieu at 1-800-439-1789 for details. Some of the opportunities include clerical support, reception, communication and marketing, reassuring callers, friendly visits, banking and money matters, helping around the home, knitting socks and mittens, errand running or assisting with technology and online social connections, to name a few.

“One person can make a huge difference in the lives of others, and it really doesn’t take much. The power of one working together with others, for doing good deeds in this big volunteer world is heartwarming and wonderful. Every person has something special to offer. Together, we have the power to change lives; and, we are doing it, right here in Aroostook County,” said Beaulieu.

Beaulieu started working at the Aroostook Agency on Aging last August. She is a graduate of Presque Isle High School and studied business administration at Northern Maine Community College.

Beaulieu has many years of customer service experience, including more than 20 years with Northern Light Health A.R. Gould Hospital, where she advanced from executive assistant in the public relations department to manager of guest relations services, volunteer services, chaplain services and the County Heart Gift Shop.

Beaulieu resides in Presque Isle with her husband Roy. They have two grown children and three grandchildren.