HAMPDEN — Business Lending Solutions, LLC announces the addition of two new credit union partners, bringing the company’s total number of partners to 14 credit unions across the state.

BLS was created in 2004 to provide Maine credit unions with a financially strong partner highly specialized in business lending.

Saco Valley Credit Union has partnered with BLS to serve the business lending needs of its members in York and Cumberland Counties. SVCU CEO Kevin Partridge said, “Our business members are looking for funding and we have money to lend. This partnership will enable us to better serve those member needs with a team of business lending experts.”





Trademark Federal Credit Union, with branches in Augusta and South Portland, has also partnered with BLS to serve its members seeking business and real estate loans in Cumberland, Sagadahoc, and Kennebec counties. Trademark’s CEO Joann Bisson touted the partnership as an important move forward, saying, “Increasing the support we provide our members in business lending is an important strategy for us. We are thrilled to have the expertise of BLS working for our members.”

According to BLS Senior Vice President and COO Will Hatt, the company’s capabilities range from small loans to finance a single piece of equipment or technology improvements to business expansion and acquisitions loans and larger loans to finance commercial real estate purchases. Those loans range from $50,000 to $20 million.

Hatt said, “Our company was founded to support Maine business. We do that by providing commercial lending through our credit union partners. The more partners we have, the more businesses we can help. That’s one of the reasons we are very excited to welcome these two exceptional credit unions to our growing enterprise.”