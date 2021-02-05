SKOWHEGAN — Redington-Fairview General Hospital has recently been advised that a community member received a call from an RFGH phone number and discussed confirming a COVID–19 vaccination visit. The caller asked for a Social Security number and credit card information from this community member.

This is a scam.

RFGH will not ask for this information over the phone for any vaccination clinic. Please do not give out your personal information. If you receive a call like this, please just hang up. If you have received a call like this and have shared your information, please notify the police. We are sorry this type of activity occurs in our community.