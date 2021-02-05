Maine Senior Guide is hosting a Cabin Fever Reliever from Feb. 20-28. The event is free and open to everyone at www.SuccessfulAgingExpos.com.

“The Cabin Fever Reliever features talks, classes and demos in a schedule that covers the last week of February. Twenty-plus speakers will talk live on Zoom and take questions. We’ll have cooking classes, photo classes, organizing and clutter classes, sessions on nutrition and programs on fitness,” according to Maine Senior Guide principal Deborah McLean.

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Anthem Medicare are sponsors for the event.





The Cabin Fever Reliever includes a virtual event hall that features booths from more than two dozen businesses that focus on older Mainers, from senior living and home health care to estate planning, downsizing, hearing assistance and legal services. The schedule will be updated frequently and available on www.SuccessfulAgingExpos.com.

Attendance is free. The Cabin Fever Reliever will be up online from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 through Sunday evening at 8 p.m. on Feb. 28. Visitors can ask for information from the exhibitors on their booth pages. Speakers will be live on Zoom, with plenty of time for questions and answers.

For more information about the Cabin Fever Reliever, contact McLean at dmclean@MaineSeniorGuide.com or visit SuccessfulAgingExpos.com or MaineSeniorGuide.com.