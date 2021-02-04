BANGOR — The Downtown Bangor Partnership is happy to announce a Valentine’s Scavenger Hunt throughout Downtown Bangor.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership recognizes the need to create safe activities for people of all ages to enjoy, that foster the ownership and connectivity of the larger community to downtown.

From now until Feb. 14 there are 12 containers of heart shaped beads hidden throughout downtown. Participants are invited to use the clues on the Downtown Bangor website to locate the containers at https://downtownbangor.com/valentines-hunt/





Participants who find all the beads can bring them to either Bagel Central or Fork and Spoon during their normal operating hours to receive a Valentine’s cookie on us.

Participants can also stop into Maine Jewelry and Art to add a clasp to their necklace for 50 cents.

Downtown Coordinator & Cultural Liaison for the City of Bangor Betsy Lundy says, “Downtown Bangor businesses and property owners greatly appreciate the ongoing support of the community which has continued to shop and dine local and wanted to share a little love with everyone during the month of February.”

For more information, please contact Lundy at 207-992-4234 or downtown@bangormaine.gov.