FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series presents nonfiction writer Kerri Arsenault as the popular program’s fourth reader of the season. Arsenault will read from her work in a remote live reading at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. The reading will be followed by a remote question and answer talkback with the author.

Individuals interested in participating may attend by invitation only. To request an invitation to the virtual reading and talkback, please contact Amy Neswald at amy.neswald@maine.edu

Arsenault’s debut book “Mill Town” is part narrative nonfiction, part memoir and part historical documentation that takes on the histories and repercussions of the paper mill industry in Mexico, Maine. It’s been noted as a Lit Hub favorite book of 2020, Chicago Tribune “Top 10 books of 2020” and is a New York Times Editor’s Choice, among others.





Arsenault holds a B.A. from Beloit College and an M.F.A. from the New School. She has served as a mentor for the PEN America’s Prison and Justice Writing Program.

“Mill Town” is available for pre-order at Devaney, Doak, and Garret Booksellers and the UMF University Store.

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.