AUGUSTA — “A central aspect of Catholic education is learning the importance of service to others. When students take part in service activities, both local and beyond, they demonstrate the values and faith they gain through their Catholic education, learn how to make the world a better place, and gain an appreciation for how they can continue to serve others their entire lives.”

The words of Kevin Cullen, principal of St. Michael School in Augusta, perfectly describe the commitment to giving back and sharing God’s love on display throughout the year at Catholic schools in Maine, including during this week’s Catholic Schools Week celebration.

In Augusta, that means helping refugees who have arrived in Maine looking for welcome, support, and love.

“This year during Catholic Schools Week, St. Michael School has chosen to support Catholic Charities Maine, specifically refugee children who have settled in Maine. Refugees arrive year round and children are given filled backpacks from Catholic Charities Maine,” said Cullen. “They are especially low on certain items, so we are going to help them fill those backpacks.”





During the week, students at St. Michael will be collecting and donating items like washable markers, crayons, children’s books, toys for young children, construction paper, chalk and erasers, water bottles, calculators, binders, pencil cases, and pocket folders. Backpacks for high school students, either new or gently used, are also in need.

“Community members can also donate items by bringing them to the school on 56 Sewall Street by Friday, Feb. 5,” said Cullen. “We believe that by sharing our ‘RICHES’ (Respect, Integrity, Compassion, Hospitality, Excellence and Stewardship), we create more enriching and fulfilling lives for us all.”

Catholic Charities Maine’s Refugee and Immigration Services (RIS) aims to help those seeking a new life in America to become responsible and self-reliant members of the community. The program welcomes refugees upon their arrival; meets basic needs like housing, food, and clothing; arranges for language lessons; offers community, cultural, and employment orientation; assists with employment development and placement; helps with family reunification; and offers medical and mental health referrals.

In the last decade, RIS has resettled thousands of refugees in Maine. The staff at RIS understand the plight of those they serve as many of the staff members at RIS are refugees and immigrants themselves.

For more information about RIS, including other ways you can help, visit www.ccmaine.org/refugee-immigration-services/support/other-ways-to-help. For further details about this week’s initiative at St. Michael, call the school at 207-623-3491.