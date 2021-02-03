OLD TOWN — Not all of Maine’s earliest European settlers came voluntarily. To learn more about some of these hardy individuals, join the Old Town Public Library for an online forum at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 with Maine author Carol Gardner’s discussion of her recently published narrative history “The Involuntary American: A Scottish Prisoner’s Journey to the New World.” Dr. Gardner will discuss the more than 400 prisoners of war who were brought to Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts against their wills in 1650-1651.



Dr. Gardner has more than 30 years’ experience as a writer, journalist and communicator. She earned a Ph.D. in English from Johns Hopkins University, taught at Johns Hopkins, Wake Forest and Florida State Universities, and has published both fiction and nonfiction pieces in a wide variety of books and periodicals including the World of Baseball series, BluePlanet Quarterly, Northwest Review, Baltimore Review, Potomac Review, The Women’s Review of Books, Portland Press Herald and The Washington Post. She is a past winner of a Maryland Individual Artists Award. She lives in Alna.

Visit the library’s website (old-town.lib.me.us) to register for the Zoom event or meet us at 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 on Facebook Live on the Old Town Public Library Facebook page.