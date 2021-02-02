BANGOR — Bangor Parks & Recreation is offering discounted lift tickets to Sugarloaf Mountain at a price way below what the ski resort normally charges. These tickets are to be used on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Available are one-day tickets for Sunday, Feb. 7. Rates are $56 for adults, young adults (6-18) $50 and seniors (65+) $50. Purchase your tickets online at www.bangorparksandrec.com or at our Recreation Office by 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Those with tickets purchased through this program must meet at The Rack restaurant (5016 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley) on Sunday morning between 8:15 and 9:30 a.m. to pick up the pre-purchased discounted ticket(s) from a member of the Bangor Parks & Recreation staff. An email and text will be sent to all those who have registered with reminders of where and when to meet as well as contact information for the Bangor Parks & Recreation Staff who will be on site.





Equipment rentals are available at the ski resort. Due to the pandemic, Parks & Rec will not rent equipment this year. Sugarloaf asks that you book your rental at least 24 hours in advance of your arrival. More information can be found at www.sugarloaf.com/rentals/ski-and-snowboard-rentals.

Those wishing to participate must arrange for their own transportation, as COVID-19 related restrictions do not allow for a bus to be used as has been the case in past years.

Sugarloaf has a set of COVID-19 prevention protocols in place. Those include: “face coverings are required at all times in all public areas, including lift lines and while riding a chairlift. Winter neck gators are acceptable as long as they cover both the nose and mouth, are two layers (folding over is okay), and are dry.” Please visit www.sugarloaf.com/winter-operations for more details.

Those who cannot attend this weekend will have future opportunities to participate in this discounted ticket program. The next date is scheduled for March 6, with the potential for other dates to be added.