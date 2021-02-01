Maine’s biggest health care providers will be rescheduling coronavirus vaccines for older people while another looks to forge ahead as the first major snowstorm of 2021 is set to hit the state on Tuesday.

MaineHealth, which services central and southern Maine, canceled all patient clinics as up to a foot of snow is expected to fall on the state starting Monday night and continuing into Tuesday. John Porter, a spokesperson for MaineHealth, said clinics for health care workers will continue.

He did not know the number of appointments rescheduled because of the storm but said everyone who was expected to get doses at the sites were to be contacted and given a chance to reschedule on Monday. The system is offering vaccination appointments for anyone over 70 in Belfast, Norway, Sanford, Rockport, Brunswick, Westbrook, Boothbay and Farmington, according to a roster of locations on the state’s website.





Meanwhile, Northern Light Health, which serves northern, eastern and central Maine, will continue with appointments at all its locations. People who are unable to get to the center because of the weather should contact the system to reschedule. A spokesperson said a vaccine will not be given to another person once an appointment is made, provided that patients reschedule promptly.

The news came as MaineHealth and Northern Light were aiming to open large vaccination clinics this week in southern and eastern Maine. Those sites at the recently closed Scarborough Downs and the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, respectively, could distribute thousands of doses a day when vaccine allocation ramps up.

Doses have remained relatively flat and are only expected to increase slightly in the coming weeks. The state was allotted 16 percent more doses for this week by the federal government, a relatively small increase as demand for vaccines remains high. Registration for older Mainers began on Friday at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, leading to 400,000 calls that day.

Meanwhile, Northern Light Health, which serves northern, eastern and central Maine, will continue with appointments at any of its locations, including its newly unveiled site in Bangor. People who are unable to get to the center because of the weather should contact the system to reschedule. A spokesperson said a vaccine will not be given to another person once an appointment is made, provided that a rescheduling happens sooner than later.

The snowstorm has already disrupted vaccination efforts in other parts of New England. A Boston site geared toward vaccinating residents 75 and older were delayed, although some sites remained open, according to The Associated Press. Connecticut saw most vaccinations scheduled in the state canceled Monday.