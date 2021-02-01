For those who carry excess weight, it can be hard to reach desired goals, keep up with family and friends and enjoy life to its fullest. To learn how to experience more energy and increased self-esteem, community members are welcome to join Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s virtual surgical weight loss information session on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

During the free Zoom event from 6-7 p.m., Northern Light surgical weight loss experts will offer an overview of the comprehensive program which includes nutrition, education, physical therapy, professional counseling, surgery and peer support. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers from Michelle Toder, MD, ABOM, FACS, FASMBS, medical director and bariatric surgeon, Northern Light Surgical Weight Loss.

For individuals ready to take the next step in their health and learn about this nationally recognized surgical program, consider joining this virtual info session, right from home. Sign up at Northernlighthealth.org/SWL or by calling 207-973-6383.