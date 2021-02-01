Explore Girl Scouts — new member sign-up and trail signs information event takes place from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/explore-girl-scouts-new-member-sign-up-info-event-trail-signs-tickets-13324882582.

Do you enjoy being outside? Then this is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the outdoors with Girl Scouts. In this interactive session we’ll be teaching you about trail signs. You’ll help our outdoor explorer, Acadia, get from her tent to the ranger station. This session is just a taste the possibilities in the outdoors that Girl Scouts has to offer. Girls and families, join us on Zoom for this awesome opportunity to enjoy an activity with us and get your questions answered about Girl Scouting. Note: This meeting is intended for Maine families who are looking for information about becoming a Girl Scout. This is a non-member event for girls and their families.

For more information contact Girl Scouts of Maine at 888-922-4763 or customercare@gsmaine.org.





Discover Girl Scouts – new member sign-up and information meeting for caregivers will be held from 8-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/discover-girl-scouts-new-member-sign-up-info-meeting-for-caregivers-tickets-133251676351.

There’s so much adventure waiting for you and your girl. As a Girl Scout, every time she tries something new, she’ll discover she can do more than she ever thought possible – plus, she’ll have a ton of fun every step of the way!

Ready to learn more? Join us at this virtual event for a brief introduction to Girl Scouts with an opportunity to ask questions.

This meeting is intended for Maine families and caregivers, and no girl activities will take place. If you are looking to sample Girl Scouts before joining, please check out our Explore Girl Scout events at http://girlscoutsofmaine.org/newmembersignupevents.

