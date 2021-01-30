Because of the pandemic, most of us have a little more downtime than we used to. More often than not, that time winds up being filled by a lot of screens, whether through video chats with friends or just plopping down in front of the television.

Some of us are getting tired of that routine, though, and are turning to fun, simple handicrafts to pass the time. Who knows — they might even spark a post-pandemic passion.

Here are 6 screen-free ways to keep your hands busy — and flex those creativity muscles — that you can use to pass the time.





Whittling

Whittling is the practice of carving wood into shapes using only a single knife. You can easily get started with whittling with a few simple tools if you are not afraid to perhaps nick yourself in the process.

Felting

Felting is the process of matting, pressing and connecting loose individual locks of wool in order to make a sculpture or shape. It is a fun craft to pass the time while being able to make creative little animals and shapes to give to friends or enjoy for yourself. Here is what you need to know to get started with felting.

Pressing flowers

Pressing flowers is a fun and easy way to preserve memories. Valentine’s Day is coming up, after all. If you get a bouquet from your beau, you can preserve them forever using only a few simple materials that you probably already have in your house.

Handmade stationery

Do you have Zoom fatigue? Start writing letters to your friends and family. You can even take it a step further and skip the expensive stationery in favor of making your own homemade mail from recycled magazines and cardboard. Another option? Make your own plantable paper.

Candlemaking

Making candles is a fun craft to pass the time, and then you can light them and enjoy the sense of coziness that feels so needed in these trying times. You can try making candles for yourself at home — just make sure you take some pointers from this example of what not to do when making candles.

Make a perfect snowman (with math)

Getting outside and playing in the snow is great for your health, both physically and emotionally. If you are feeling crafty and want some time outdoors, try making a “perfect” snowman using the math of the Omni Snowman Calculator. We promise, it will be fun even if your snowperson doesn’t achieve that golden ratio.

Spending time doing any of these crafts is a wonderful, creative way to reset. Consider turning off the TV, closing your laptop and trying it for yourself.