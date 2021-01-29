The football committee of the Maine Principals’ Association voted unanimously Thursday not to proceed with plans for a proposed spring high school football season this year.

That season, which had been considered for June and July after the traditional spring sports offerings, was being pursued in an effort to replace the 2020 campaign that was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, because tackle football was considered a higher-risk sport by the state’s community sports guidelines created in response to the pandemic, it was replaced last fall by 7-on-7 touch or flag football.





Tackle football remains a higher-risk sport and any proposed spring season would be dependent on that status being downgraded to moderate or low risk, said Hampden Academy athletic administrator Fred Lower, chairman the MPA football committee.

“As long as that [higher-risk status] is in place, tackle football is not happening in any form,” Lower said. “We weren’t there to make a decision because the decision has already been made. Football’s not being offered.

“Then the conversation really shifted to if numbers change in a positive way, things start to loosen and that status is modified, what’s going to be the position of the football committee? Then we went into the discussion of possibly offering something in the late spring and early summer.”

Lower and committee liaison Dan O’Connell, athletic administrator and head football coach at John Bapst High School in Bangor, said numerous other topics were discussed during the virtual committee meeting, which lasted more than three hours.

The overriding issue was the MPA’s determination to provide a full, traditional spring sports season, if possible, this year because that season was wiped out entirely in 2020 after COVID-19 arrived in the United States.

“As we started to process it all, the thing that was up front for us was preserving the possibility of a normal spring sports season and not adjusting that at all,” Lower said. “This is something that the MPA has stressed, and we agree with it.

“Those kids lost everything last spring and had no chance to practice, play or do anything, so that was not an option to disrupt the spring sports season the way it’s proposed,” he said.

Other issues included not putting athletes who play multiple sports in conflict, insurance and liability concerns, athletic training and coaching coverage, conflicts between football in June and July and other summer sports programs, and the effects of having a limited turnaround between the abbreviated spring season and a traditional fall campaign in a sport like tackle football.

“The list of variables is long but they’re all so important,” O’Connell said. “When you talk about all the factors, there was just a lot that went into it and it ended up being a very thorough, very informative and very lengthy conversation.”

O’Connell and Lower said the committee hopes there may be some way outside the school-based framework to provide a culminating tackle-football opportunity for the graduating seniors if the pandemic abates. Nothing along those lines has been determined yet.