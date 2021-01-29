Here in Maine we’re lucky to have an abundant moose population, and a vast industrial forest that provides those animals the kind of habitat — young, tender hardwood trees — that they need to thrive.

While we sometimes hear stories of moose running down a street in Portland, you’re just not as apt to see one in more populated areas. And the farther south you travel, the more scarce they become.

The small town of Prospect, which sits on the Penobscot River not far from Winterport and Orland, is not among the places I’d expect to see a single moose, let alone three.





From left: A cow moose and a calf browse as they walk through the woods; A bull moose meanders through the snow in the same direction that a cow and a calf just walked in this trail camera image. Credit: Courtesy of John Purcell

But that’s exactly what John Purcell captured on a trail camera last year: A cow, a calf and a bull that followed them into the woods. The whole sequence lasts just four minutes, according to the time and date stamp on the photos.

“I borrowed a friend’s trail camera, and placed it on the edge of a trail that led to my field last year,” Purcell said. “While walking through the field to check on the camera, I noticed moose tracks in the snow headed that way. I was hoping maybe the moose might have walked by.”

Purcell was lucky. He didn’t get photos of a single moose. He got several moose, mingling.

“When I checked the pictures on my computer, I was amazed to see first a cow looking at the camera, followed by two pictures of her and the calf. Then to top it off two pictures of a bull. He must have been following the cow and calf,” he said. “My wife and I tracked them for quite awhile. The bull walked on a parallel path to the cow and calf along the way. I will be buying my own trail camera this year.”

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.