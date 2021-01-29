PORTLAND — Portland Ovations is excited to announce the return of Performances in Your Parks. Working closely with the City of Portland to ensure everyone’s health and safety, on Saturday, Feb. 6 between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Ovations will present four 15-minute outdoor pop up performances by Ice Dance International. Performances include outdoor pop-up shows at The Rink at Thompson’s Point and at venues around the City of Portland. All attendees are asked to dress warmly, to wear masks and practice social distancing. The event is weather dependent with a rain date of Feb. 7.

“You asked for it and we’re bringing it,” said Portland Ovations’ Executive and Artistic Director Aimée M. Petrin. “We’re determined to continue to find new and innovative ways to bring you live programming during these challenging times, and one of these is our partnership with the City to bring short, unexpected performances to our Parks.”

IDI plans to present Solstice, a family friendly piece with a commissioned score by Jonathan Galland that takes the audience on an adventure in a magical winter wonderland. IDI is based in Kittery. After a ground-breaking 2019 performance that made it the first ice dance company invited to the internationally renowned Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival; the distribution of two national public television specials; and an acclaimed national tour; IDI is staying local this winter and, working with local promoters such as Portland Ovations, will bring programming in free and unexpected ways to towns in New Hampshire and Maine. IDI was founded in 2014 by ice dancer and choreographer Douglas Webster. IDI is currently the company in residence at Strawbery Banke Museum living in a winter bubble.





According to Webster, “The chance to see world-class skaters at this level, in the relative intimacy of outdoor local venues, is a thrilling experience for everyone involved. This showcase of the very best ice dancing provides its performers and audiences alike – the feeling of what it’s like to fly and glide freely.” The ultimate goal, he says, “is to take the audience on a journey and to make people feel deeply from the experience. And, this winter cast will also deliver that wow factor that the dynamic athleticism of figure skating can provide.”

Award-winning performers on this tour include: Grand Prix Final Champion, two-time Skate Canada Champion and two-time U.S. National Champion Alissa Czisny (from Detroit); ISU International competitor and Junior World Team Member, Wesley Campbell (from Nashville); and Team USA Skater, Angela Wang (from Denver). Additional IDI company members include Adam Kaplan (Providence), Lara Shelton (Wayland, Massachusetts) and Neill Shelton (Wayland, Massachusetts).

Funded in part by the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies.