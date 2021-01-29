The University of Maine at Augusta will host a webinar featuring a panel of experts on trans health, health equity and healthcare inequalities in Maine.

“Health Equity Dialogues: Healthcare & Health Equity in Transgender Communities” is set for 12-1:30 p.m. on

Wednesday, Feb. 10.





This event is open to the public, however, an RSVP is required. To register for this event and receive the Zoom link, please complete the following form: https://forms.gle/4FARXP32UtHU5JS26.

The first Health Equity Dialogue in 2021 will continue its topical discussions around the concept that health equity is the justice principle that everyone should have an equal opportunity to achieve health. February’s event will provide a panel of experts on trans health, health equity, and healthcare inequalities in Maine discussing the topic of Healthcare and Health Equity in Transgender Communities in a facilitated dialogue. Panelists from MaineTransNet, Mabel Wadsworth Center, and Maine Medical Center’s Gender Clinic will convene to discuss health and healthcare issues that affect trans communities in Maine.

Panelists include: Quinn Gormley, MaineTransNet, Brandy Brown, The Gender Clinic Program at Maine Medical Partners/The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and Aspen Ruhlin, Mabel Wadsworth Center

The goal of the Health Equity Dialogues is to convene and connect scholars, community members, public health professionals, and healthcare practitioners across disciplinary divides and siloes to work on high-priority community health challenges in Maine.

The Health Equity Dialogue series, an initiative of the UMA Social Sciences Program, is led by Assistant Professor of Sociology Kate Darling, Ph.D. and Assistant Professor of Communication Valerie Rubinsky, Ph.D.

Event Co-Sponsors: Maine Public Health Association, UMA’s Women Invigorating the Curriculum and Cultivating Diversity, and the Augusta Student Government Association. Funding for this program is provided, in part, by a UMA Student Success Mini-Grant.

Please contact Matraca Bellegarde matraca.bellegarde@maine.edu if you have disability access needs for the event.