Maine-based supermarket only grocery retailer in its five-state region designated a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality’

SCARBOROUGH — Hannaford Supermarkets received a perfect score by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for its inclusive, equitable and non-discriminatory work environment for the LGBTQ community. Hannaford is the only grocery retailer in its five-state market area1 to have received a perfect score and the only business of all industries to have received top marks in Maine.

“One of the core values at Hannaford is ‘care’ — and that speaks to caring for one another and making sure that everyone feels safe. We are proud to have received this recognition from HRC for the ways in which we create safe and welcoming environments for our associates and customers alike,” said Jim Hamilton, Hannaford’s vice president of operations and executive sponsor of Hannaford’s Diversity and Inclusion Council. “This accomplishment acknowledges the work we do each and every day to celebrate differences and respect each other’s lived experiences.”





According to the 2021 Corporate Equality Index report, in order for Hannaford to be designated a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality,’ Hannaford demonstrated that it took “concrete steps to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ workers and their families” — focusing on three pillars:

Workforce protections including sexual orientation and gender identity;

Inclusive benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

Hannaford joined HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act, a group of more than 320 employers that support federal legislation that would provide the same basic protections to LGBTQ people as is provided to other protected groups under the law.2

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign president. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — but the best business decision.”

Nationally, 761 businesses received the 100 percent rating.

HRC’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees.This is the 10th consecutive year that Hannaford received a 100 percent rating on the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.