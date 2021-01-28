A Maine House Republicans staffer has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive case comes amid an ongoing debate among state house lawmakers on what is considered a proper face covering to help mitigate the virus’ spread.

The last time the employee worked in the State House was last Thursday, but was not in close contact with other State House staff, according to the Portland Press Herald. It does not appear any staff or lawmakers were asked to quarantine.





A committee clerk quit over concerns that lawmakers were not requarly wearing standard masks while in the committee room. Tightening a ban on partial face shields in official spaces is supported by Top Democrats in the Maine Legislature, but debate about the issue has since ensued.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend face shields as a substitute for a mask.

It is not the first confirmed case associated with the State House. Rep. Rick Bennett, a Republican, had tested positive for the coronavirus days before the swearing in ceremony in November.