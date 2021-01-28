Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Might as well be a megaphone

Good grief! Rep. Chris Johansen, R-Monticello, depicted in a page B1 photo in the Jan. 27 BDN, evidently believes that his nose and mouth are situated squarely on his forehead. Given the position of his face shield, he might as well be using a megaphone for “protection.”

This repeated, willful ignorance of sound health practices by members of one of our major political parties is going to ensure the coronavirus is a detrimental factor in our lives for many months — if not years — to come.





Rodney L. Hanscom

Holden

Concerned about the mine proposal

I’m concerned about Wolfden’s proposal to open a metal mine. The proposal is just north of Mount Chase where I live, on Pickett Mountain. This area has a strong recreational presence — boating, fishing, hiking camping, swimming and other various outdoor activities. And also, all the people that reside in this area, including myself, rely on well water for our homes.

The thought of a mining company possibly polluting our waters is disturbing. We also have businesses that rely on tourism. Needless to say, contamination to our water (even by some freak accident) would set off a chain reaction and devastate our area. I hope to never see that happen.

Harry Opitz

Mount Chase

Gideon can improve Maine lives

The average community college graduate in Maine has $12,000 of debt. Many have the additional expense of purchasing tools and equipment for their vocation. These are students pursuing their interests outside of the traditional four-year university and adults looking to provide a living for themselves and their families. Studies show that graduates of community colleges and trade schools are more likely to stay and work in their communities following graduation. This strengthens our economy and helps maintain our local workforce – two things Maine needs as we continue to see young people leave the state while the remaining population ages and retires from the workforce.

While there are many scholarships available to students pursuing a traditional four-year university education, there are far fewer available for those pursuing a trade. We can, and must, do better in our support for this vital part of our community.

Sara Gideon raised roughly $75 million during her Senate campaign. Following the election, she still had approximately $14 million. A significant portion of these leftover funds could be donated to the creation of a scholarship/toolship for Maine students at Maine community colleges and trade schools.

As a U.S. senator, Gideon would have represented all of Maine. This money was donated to her campaign because many believed she was the right person to represent our state and that she would do her best to help improve the lives of Mainers. This is an opportunity to do just that.

Rebecca Jauch

Topsham

What the signs should say

Here are two signs from convenience stores in Hancock County this week:

“No Mask/No Service — We Apologize for the inconvenience, but per the Governor’s executive order… we are now required to refuse service to anyone that is not wearing a mask or shield… or risk being shut down…. Governor Mills is the only person responsible for this Executive Order….so please contact her …”

“Maine State Executive Order — No Mask No Entry. Sorry, we can’t afford to be shut down.”

We are over 400,000 dead from a pandemic in this country with as many families mourning their loss and I think the only reason we do not see great numbers of death from COVID-19 in Maine is because Gov. Janet Mills worked with scientists and business leaders in Maine to create policies to protect everyone.

I ask of my neighbors, not that they agree on everything, but that they agree on choosing concern for their neighbor’s good health over their political resistance. A better message on the doors of convenience stores would be: “No Mask/No Service — It’s the pandemic’s fault and we care about you!”

Chris Stark

Surry