One surprising upside to the pandemic is people moving to the perceived safe environment of Maine while working remotely and keeping their out-of-state jobs.

The state’s revised 10-year economic forecast notes that such “teleworkers” could help offset the close to 16,000 fewer jobs in Maine by 2028 as workers retire. Maine economists and businesspeople have touted in-migration of workers to the state as a means to develop a new workforce that could grow the economy.

While the pandemic may have hastened the influx of teleworkers — some of whom purchased houses and created a tight and hot residential housing market — it still is unclear how many will remain once the pandemic is under control.





