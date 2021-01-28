Verrill was recently ranked third in the American Bar Association Health Law Section’s eighth annual Top 10 Recognition for the Northeast Region. This is the sixth consecutive year that the firm was recognized in the top 10 list.

These rankings aim to honor member commitment and are based on the number of ABA Health Law Section members as of Aug. 31, 2020.

Verrill provides a full spectrum of legal services to organizations and individual professionals in the health care sector. Through multidisciplinary collaboration, Verrill assists clients with critical matters such as strategic affiliations and transactions, privacy and security, reimbursement, regulatory compliance and the defense of health care industry players in government enforcement proceedings and litigation. Verrill’s lawyers are recognized leaders in their fields and routinely advise health systems, hospitals, and other providers, as well as medical device manufacturers, pharma and biotech companies, medical technology companies and health insurers. Learn more at http://www.verrill-law.com/health-care-life-sciences.







Verrill’s deep-rooted history dates back to 1862. Today, Verrill is a full-service law firm with more than 130 attorneys and seven offices throughout the Northeast. The firm’s attorneys provide award-winning client service to businesses and individuals across the country and around the globe in a variety of areas and industries, including construction, energy, food and beverage, health care, higher education, manufacturing, technology, and telecommunications, among others. For more information about the firm and its values, visit http://www.verrill-law.com.