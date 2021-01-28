DURHAM, New Hampshire — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester:

Alexa Hirsch of Bangor, earning high honors;

Sophia Dionne of Bangor, earning high honors;





Alexandria Stroup of Brewer, earning highest honors;

Nadija Mamula of Carmel, earning high honors;

Courtney Carroll of Eddington, earning highest honors;

Emily Dysart of Newburgh, earning honors;

Sarah Fortier of Hampden, earning high honors;

Cara Whitmore of Hampden, earning high honors;

Daniel Fachiol of Hampden, earning highest honors;

Haley Rinfret of Hampden, earning high honors;

Marissa Gilpin of Hampden, earning high honors.