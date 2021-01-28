DURHAM, New Hampshire — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester:
Alexa Hirsch of Bangor, earning high honors;
Sophia Dionne of Bangor, earning high honors;
Alexandria Stroup of Brewer, earning highest honors;
Nadija Mamula of Carmel, earning high honors;
Courtney Carroll of Eddington, earning highest honors;
Emily Dysart of Newburgh, earning honors;
Sarah Fortier of Hampden, earning high honors;
Cara Whitmore of Hampden, earning high honors;
Daniel Fachiol of Hampden, earning highest honors;
Haley Rinfret of Hampden, earning high honors;
Marissa Gilpin of Hampden, earning high honors.