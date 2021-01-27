GIRLS BASKETBALL
Schenck 31, Penobscot Valley 29
At East Millinocket
PVHS (1-1): Durost 2-0-5, Carson 1-1-3, St. Cyr 2-0-4, Holly Loring 5-2-13, Ireland 2-0-4
Schenck (2-1): Kristin Russell 6-3-17, Perreault 0-2-2, Sewall 3-0-6, Cote 2-0-4, McDunnah 0-1-1, Gallagher 0-1-1
PVHS 3-6-10-29
Schenck 7-18-25-31
3-pt. goals: Durost, Loring; Russell 2
Central 52, Piscataquis 34
At Guilford
Central (2-1): Grace Campbell 1-0-2, Sydney Gray, Erica Noonan 1-2-4, Hannah Crocker 1-0-2, Abby Young 2-0-4, Izzy Allen 8-6-23, Madison Pinkham, Rylee Speed 4-0-8, Alexyss Curtis, Hannah Rogers, Alexis Whitty, Gabby Poulin 3-1-7, Chloe Daigle 1-0-2, Britni Grant
PCHS (1-2): Sydney Hutchins 1-3-5, Martina Hill 1-0-2, Megan Lemieux 5-1-11, Kendall Kimball, Abbey Ricker 1-3-5, Brylee Ricker 0-2-2, Elizabeth Kendall 3-0-7, Lauren Robinson 1-0-2
Central 16-27-40-52
PCHS 4-11-21-34
3-pt. goals: Allen; Kendall
BOYS BASKETBALL
Caribou 81, Cen. Aroostook 50
CAHS (0-1): Josh Thomas 5-2-15, Cody McCrum, Chase Hentosh 1-0-3, Stetson Nicholas 7-0-17, Malachai Couture, Ryder Brewer, Josh Dahl 1-0-2, Lucas Haines 2-0-5, Zaylen Johnston 2-0-4, Hunter Charette, Malachai Fitzherbert 1-0-2, John Coffin, Colby Burlock 1-0-2; Totals 20-2-50
Caribou (2-0): Carter Quist 2-0-6, Cory Herbert 2-0-5, Ethan Holdsworth 5-1-11, Riley Bouchard 1-0-2, Cameron Ouellette 1-0-2, Sawyer Deprey 7-4-18, Caleb Espling 5-0-11, Avery Thibodeau 1-0-3, Miles Collier 2-0-5, Zack Madore 5-3-15, Ari Plante 1-0-3; Totals 32-8-81
CAHS 7-15-31-50
Caribou 25-44-69-81
3-pt. goals: Thomas 3, Hentosh, Nicholas 3, Haines; Quist 2, Herbert, Espling, Thibodeau, Collier, Madore 2, Plante