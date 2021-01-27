Sharing space with wild animals is a part of the camping experience, although most of us try to give the native inhabitants of those wild spaces as few reasons to visit as we can.

Heck, many of us were introduced to that ethic by watching the antics of Yogi and Boo-Boo on the Saturday cartoons when we were kids: You just can’t trust a hungry bear to stay away from your vittles.

And each year, we publish a story that lets folks know what kinds of things might attract bears to their own backyards. Among those: Garbage pails, grills with food residue on them and bird feeders.





Today’s trail cam submission comes from Jerry Morris, who can tell us a few things about what can happen when bear attractants are left alone. Morris got this photo while camping in Minocqua, Wisconsin.

“I heard something when we were at our campsite and looked out to see this bear tearing up a couple of bird feeders,” Morris said. “After I flipped on a light he casually walked away. Turns out he just went to three more campsites and tore up anything that smelled like it was edible.”

For the record, bears are omnivores. That means they’ll eat nearly anything. For the moment, we don’t have to worry about that, because Maine’s black bears are all snuggled up in their dens right now.

But come spring, remember this photo. Bring in your feeders. Don’t give Yogi and Boo-Boo a reason to raid your own picnic basket.

