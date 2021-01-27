UMA ranks in top 100 for Best Online Bachelor’s Degree, Best Online Bachelor’s Degree for Veterans and Best Online Business Bachelor’s Degree

U.S. News and World Reports ranked the University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) in its list of the nation’s Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs, including separate rankings for Best Online Bachelor’s for Veterans and Best Online Business Bachelor’s Degree.

“We are very honored to be recognized by U.S. News and World Reports,” said UMA President Rebecca Wyke. “UMA has a 30 year history in distance education and we continually seek to innovate our online programs,” Wyke continued. “With faculty experienced in distance learning modalities and outstanding student support programs, UMA students can be confident about receiving a high quality online learning experience.”





“Achieving these rankings could not be accomplished without the extraordinary efforts of our faculty and student support professionals,” said Joseph Szakas, UMA provost. “During the recent surge in online programming due to COVID-19, UMA was uniquely poised to provide quality instruction for students learning at a distance.”

“Online programming is critical for degree completion that will meet the state’s workforce needs,” stated Jonathan Henry, UMA vice president of enrollment management and marketing. “Many of our students finish their college education while continuing to work and meet family obligations. Delivering classes in various modalities provide students the flexibility to meet the competing demands on their time.”

UMA is a partner in the MaineSpark initiative, joining its goal that by 2025, 60 percent of Mainers will hold education and workforce credentials that position Maine and its families for success.

The U.S. News & World Report bases its rankings on statistical data gathered from questionnaires about each institution’s online specific bachelor’s degree programs. The factors considered included faculty credentials and training, student services and technologies, and student engagement. Over 350 institutions across the country participated in the U.S. News and World Report survey.

UMA offers 41 degree programs, of which 28 are available completely online. Some areas of online study include business administration, computer information systems, contemporary and popular music, cybersecurity, data science, mental health and human services, information and library science, justice studies, public administration and RN to BSN completion. Additionally, UMA offers numerous individual courses in online formats as part of other degree program curricula. Learn more at uma.edu/online. In addition to the robust online program and services, UMA has two campus locations in Augusta and Bangor and eight regional UMA Centers across Maine.