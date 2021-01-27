Monday, February 1 through Sunday, February 28, All Day (Online). February Virtual Gallery: New Ventures Maine Art Show. The Camden Public Library will host a month-long virtual group art show featuring the works of midcoast artists who have participated in New Ventures Maine workshops and classes. A portion of sales from the art show will benefit the Camden Public Library. Visit the show on the library’s website at librarycamden.org/event/new-ventures-maine-art.

Monday, February 1, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Walsh History Center Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about the history of Camden, your ancestors that may have lived in the area, or the house you live in now? Ken Gross and the Walsh History Center team are happy to try to help you find an answer! Email kgross@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to participate.

Tuesday, February 2, 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Camden Garden Club Winter Horticulture Series: Identifying and Treating Plant Diseases, with Dr. Alicyn Smart. Join the Camden Garden Club and the Camden Public Library for a series of online horticulture programs this winter on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 am. Programs will run through February. The presentations are free, open to everyone, and will be hosted by the library on the Zoom. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.





Tuesday, February 2, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Chat with Miss Amy on Zoom. Every Tuesday, parents and children are invited to catch up with children’s librarian Miss Amy in a social chat on Zoom. Email alhand@librarycamden.org for a link to attend.

Wednesday, February 3 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Outdoor Story Time with Miss Amy. Children’s librarian Miss Amy has reintroduced in-person story times and crafts with masks and social distancing. Please bring a blanket to sit on to help your children remain in their spaces. For all ages. Weather permitting. Email Miss Amy to register at: alhand@librarycamden.org

Wednesday, February 3, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Art & Journaling. Meetings on Zoom, and project ideas through email. Join this creative group for a different project every Wednesday. Email Amy at alhand@libarycamden.org if you would like to be emailed project ideas and a link to the Zoom meeting.

Thursday, February 4, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Tech Help Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about a new device you’ve purchased? Do you need help transferring photos from your camera to your computer? We’ll try our best to help you navigate your technology troubles. Visit librarycamden.org/learn-research/techhelphour to make an appointment.

Thursday, February 4, 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM. Why Do I Eat? Join midcoast-area wellness coach Hester Kohl Brooks for an illuminating program that will identify the triggers that make people feel the need to eat and provide strategies for getting one’s real needs met. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org for more details and to request a Zoom link to attend.

Friday, February 5, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Explorations Read Aloud: Giovanni’s Room. Local thespian Joseph Coté will read aloud selections from James Baldwin’s groundbreaking novel, Giovanni’s Room, about love and the fear of love set among the bohemian bars and nightclubs of 1950s Paris. New readings become available to watch every Friday at 11:00 am in the “videos” section of the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Friday, February 5, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Online Chess Club. The chess club will be holding online matches every Friday. Members may also challenge other members at any time. You can join the club at https://lichess.org/team/camden-chess-club. If you need help registering or want more information contact Evan Annis at Camdenchessclub@gmail.com

Monday, February 8, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Walsh History Center Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about the history of Camden, your ancestors that may have lived in the area, or the house you live in now? Ken Gross and the Walsh History Center team are happy to try to help you find an answer! Email kgross@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to participate.

Tuesday, February 9, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Chat with Miss Amy on Zoom. Every Tuesday, parents and children are invited to catch up with children’s librarian Miss Amy in a social chat on Zoom. Email alhand@librarycamden.org for a link to attend.

Tuesday, February 9, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Leer y Charlar on Zoom. This Spanish language reading and conversation group is now meeting online via Zoom. Join in to practice your Spanish! For more information and to request a link attend, email Lynne Taylor at leerycharlar@gmail.com.

Tuesday, February 9, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. New Ventures Maine Art Show Zoom. During the month of February, the Camden Public Library will exhibit an online group art show by midcoast artists who attended New Ventures Maine classes and workshops. Join in on a Zoom presentation with some of the artists to learn more about their work and about the valuable New Ventures Maine programs that inspired them to pursue their career dreams. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Wednesday, February 10, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Outdoor Story Time with Miss Amy. Children’s librarian Miss Amy has reintroduced in-person story times and crafts with masks and social distancing. Please bring a blanket to sit on to help your children remain in their spaces. For all ages. Weather permitting. Email Miss Amy to register at: alhand@librarycamden.org

Wednesday, February 10, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Art & Journaling. Meetings on Zoom, and project ideas through email. Join this creative group for a different project every Wednesday. Email Amy at alhand@libarycamden.org if you would like to be emailed project ideas and a link to the Zoom Meeting.

Thursday, February 11, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Tech Help Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about a new device you’ve purchased? Do you need help transferring photos from your camera to your computer? We’ll try our best to help you navigate your technology troubles. Visit librarycamden.org/learn-research/techhelphour to make an appointment.

Thursday, February 11, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Coastal Mountains Land Trust Series, Offshore Wind Energy and Wildlife. In this online program, Dr. Wing Goodale will provide an overview of the offshore wind energy projects on the East Coast of the US; give an update on activities in Maine; talk about how wildlife is expected to respond to offshore wind turbines; and discuss what we know about bird movement in the Gulf of Maine. Please email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Friday, February 12, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Explorations Read Aloud: Love Story. In honor of Valentine’s Day, local thespian Joseph Coté will read will read aloud selections from Erich Segal’s novel Love Story. The iconic tale of love and loss that has become one of the most adored novels of our time. It has sold more than twenty-one million copies worldwide and became a blockbuster film starring Ryan O’Neal and Ali McGraw. New readings become available to watch every Friday at 11:00 am in the “videos” section of the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Friday, February 12, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Online Chess Club. The chess club will be holding online matches every Friday. Members may also challenge other members at any time. You can join the club at https://lichess.org/team/camden-chess-club. If you need help registering or want more information contact Evan Annis at Camdenchessclub@gmail.com

Tuesday, February 16, 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Camden Garden Club Winter Horticulture Series Continues. Join the Camden Garden Club and the Camden Public Library for a series of online horticulture programs this winter on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 am. Programs will run through February. The presentations are free, open to everyone, and will be hosted by the library on the Zoom. Check the calendar on librarycamden.org for details about this week’s presentation. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Tuesday, February 16, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Chat with Miss Amy on Zoom. Every Tuesday, parents and children are invited to catch up with children’s librarian Miss Amy in a social chat on Zoom. Email alhand@librarycamden.org for a link to attend.

Tuesday, February 16, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Tuesday Book Club. For February, the group will be reading Barbara Kingsolver’s book Unsheltered. The group meets on Zoom in the cold weather months. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to be connected to the group’s organizer.

Wednesday, February 17, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Outdoor Story Time with Miss Amy. Children’s librarian Miss Amy has reintroduced in-person story times and crafts with masks and social distancing. Please bring a blanket to sit on to help your children remain in their spaces. For all ages. Weather permitting. Email Miss Amy to register at: alhand@librarycamden.org

Wednesday, February 17, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Art & Journaling. Meetings on Zoom, and project ideas through email. Join this creative group for a different project every Wednesday. Email Amy at alhand@libarycamden.org if you would like to be emailed project ideas and a link to the Zoom meeting.

Thursday, February 18, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Tech Help Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about a new device you’ve purchased? Do you need help transferring photos from your camera to your computer? We’ll try our best to help you navigate your technology troubles. Visit librarycamden.org/learn-research/techhelphour to make an appointment.

Thursday, February 18, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Mid-Coast Audubon Series: Birding in Costa Rica with Doug Hitchcox. Maine Audubon’s Staff Naturalist, Doug Hitchcox, will give a lively visual presentation about a trip he and 10 Audubon members took to Costa Rica, a birding paradise, in January 2020. This travelogue will follow the group’s travels day by day, highlighting the amazing birds, delicious food, and stunning vistas, as well as the conservation issues of the area and importance of ecotourism. Please email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Friday, February 19, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Explorations Read Aloud: One Man’s Meat. Local thespian Joseph Coté will read aloud selections from E.B. White’s book, One Man’s Meat. In print for fifty-five years, this book continues to delight readers with E.B. White’s witty, succinct observations on daily life at a Maine saltwater farm. New readings become available to watch every Friday at 11:00 am in the “videos” section of the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Friday, February 19, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Friday Film Club. This online film discussion group is for anyone who enjoys watching and talking about critically-acclaimed movies, inspiring documentaries, and foreign films. Check librarycamden.org/events for the latest information on which film the group is watching and how to join in monthly on third Fridays. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org for more information and a Zoom link to participate.

Friday, February 19, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Online Chess Club. The chess club will be holding online matches every Friday. Members may also challenge other members at any time. You can join the club at https://lichess.org/team/camden-chess-club. If you need help registering or want more information contact Evan Annis at camdenchessclub@gmail.com.

Monday, February 22, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Walsh History Center Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about the history of Camden, your ancestors that may have lived in the area, or the house you live in now? Ken Gross and the Walsh History Center team are happy to try to help find you an answer! Email kgross@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to participate.

Tuesday, February 23, 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Camden Garden Club Winter Horticulture Series Continues. Join the Camden Garden Club and the Camden Public Library for a series of online horticulture programs this winter on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 am. Programs will run through February. The presentations are free, open to everyone, and will be hosted by the library on the Zoom. Check the calendar on librarycamden.org for details about this week’s presentation. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Tuesday, February 23, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Chat with Miss Amy on Zoom. Every Tuesday, parents and children are invited to catch up with children’s librarian Miss Amy in a social chat on Zoom. Email alhand@librarycamden.org for a link to attend.

Tuesday, February 23, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Leer y Charlar on Zoom. This Spanish language reading and conversation group is now meeting online via Zoom. Join in to practice your Spanish! For more information and to request a link attend, email Lynne Taylor at leerycharlar@gmail.com.

Tuesday, February 23, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. HIP, HIP…BERET! Book Birthday Celebration. The library will host children’s book author Melanie Ellsworth and illustrator Morena Forza for an online event celebrating the release of their new picture book. Please email Miss Amy at alhand@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Wednesday, February 24, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Outdoor Story Time with Miss Amy. Children’s librarian Miss Amy has reintroduced in-person story times and crafts with masks and social distancing. Please bring a blanket to sit on to help your children remain in their spaces. For all ages. Weather permitting. Email Miss Amy to register at: alhand@librarycamden.org.

Wednesday, February 24, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Art & Journaling. Meetings on Zoom, and project ideas through email. Join this creative group for a different project every Wednesday. Email Amy at alhand@libarycamden.org if you would like to be emailed project ideas and a link to the Zoom Meeting.

Thursday, February 25, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Tech Help Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about a new device you’ve purchased? Do you need help transferring photos from your camera to your computer? We’ll try our best to help you navigate your technology troubles. Visit librarycamden.org/learn-research/techhelphour to make an appointment.

Thursday, February 25, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. War Pigeons: Winged Couriers in the U.S. Military, 1878-1957 Book Talk. The library welcomes author Elizabeth Macalaster of Brunswick, ME for an online presentation discussing her fascinating new book. Please email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Thursday, February 25, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Songwriter Sessions on Zoom. A supportive group meeting online for songwriting, performance practice, and collaborating. For more information and a link to participate, email Ken Gross at kgross@librarycamden.org.

Friday, February 26, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Explorations Read Aloud: Murder on the Orient Express. Local thespian Joseph Coté will read aloud selections from Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, the most widely read mystery of all time. New readings become available to watch every Friday at 11:00 am in the “videos” section of the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Friday, February 26, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Online Chess Club. The chess club will be holding online matches every Friday. Members may also challenge other members at any time. You can join the club at https://lichess.org/team/camden-chess-club. If you need help registering or want more information contact Evan Annis at camdenchessclub@gmail.com.