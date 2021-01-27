RANGELEY — The sixth annual Fat-Tire Bike Loppet starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31 at the Rangeley Lakes Trails Center, 524 Saddleback Mountain Road.

Our bike courses take advantage of the beautiful varied terrain we have available here at the Rangeley Lakes Trails Center, from wide straight-a-ways to gradual ascent and descents, to some aggressive hill climb/descent opportunities. Views and possible wildlife sightings are included. Classes include 10 and 20 mile nordic groomed, 10 and 20 mile single track mix, and a 10 mile nordic untimed tour. Courses may change due to snow conditions.

For more information call 207-864-4309, or send us an email at rlxcski@gmail.com.