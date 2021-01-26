This story will be updated.

Maine may see a small bump in its coronavirus vaccine allocations next week as the federal government looks to be ramping up distribution efforts, but a top state health official said he is not relying on the increase yet.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that federal health officials were expected to inform governors of a 16 percent increase in doses. If distributed equally, that would equate to about 2,700 extra doses in Maine, which has recently received roughly 17,000 doses a week. Gov. Janet Mills’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said he had heard of those reports but declined to say how the additional doses could affect the state, saying actual increases in doses had not been confirmed.

“It’s just hope and encouragement, not a planning mechanism,” he said.

The news would provide some relief to providers working to vaccinate as many older Mainers as possible while also continuing to inoculate health care workers. Demand for vaccines has outstripped supply, and many older Mainers are anxiously awaiting a chance to get an appointment.

Some health systems have already had to open additional clinics to manage the flow of appointments. MaineHealth has opened locations in Brunswick and Westbrook that could manage an estimated 800 people a day when supply gets fully up to speed, Dora Mills, the system’s chief health improvement officer and the governor’s sister, in an interview last week. The system is also working with the developers of Scarborough Downs to create a massive clinic that could provide 1,000 shots a day.

States learned almost two weeks ago that a large reserve of doses the federal government had promised to release had already been distributed, slowing down proposed vaccination efforts. Maine health officials had been cautious about the expansion, saying they had never received an estimate of how many vaccines the state would receive.